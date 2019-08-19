Danville City Council Meeting

AGENDA

Monday, August 19, 2019

Order of business, regular session

Danville City Council, Danville City Hall

NOTE: The regular session may be conducted electronically

as allowed by Iowa Code 21.8

Citizen comments : Comments must be directed to the subject under consideration. The presiding officer shall rule on the relevance of the citizen comments. Citizens making personal, impertinent, or slanderous remarks may be barred by the presiding officer from further comment before the Council during the meeting.

Call to order, 5:30 p.m..

Accept or amend the agenda.

Open forum: A time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public on any subject pertaining to City business, including items on this agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks to five minutes in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

Discussion and action on the July 2019 Des Moines County Sheriff’s report.

City Engineer Matt Walker. Opening of bids received for the traffic signal removal at the intersection of Old Highway 34 and North Main Street. Discussion and action on the bids received. Update on any other on-going projects.

Terri Beckman, representing Danville’s FFA Alumni, informing the council on their upcoming fundraising project. Action by council if needed.

Ben Heckart, requesting use of city property and closing of streets during the upcoming Danville Founders Day activities. Action if needed.

Discussion on the Wagner land donation. Action if needed

Discussion and action on the plat of survey received from Mark Wagner and Dingus Transportation.

Discussion on the steps to be taken for the abandonment process for 101 East Old Highway 34. Action if needed.

Update on the abatement process on the property located at 303 East Old Highway 34.

Discussion and action on Resolution 2019-15, utility bill adjustment.

Page 1 of 2

City of Danville agenda

August 19, 2019

Page 2 of 2

City of Danville agenda

August 19, 2019

Building Inspector and Fire Chief reports. Approval of the garage corrections at 403 West Oak Street. Update on obtaining a building inspector for the Danville School addition project. Action if needed. Approval of written report.

Public Works Supt. written report. Review and approval of Public Works report.

Approval of consent agenda. August 5, 2019 council minutes. Building and/or electric permits. Payment of bills.

Council reports and correspondence. Update on the letters sent to Burlington Northern Sante Fe Railroad and Agriway pertaining to mowing of their properties. Action by council if needed.

Adjournment.

The next regular session of the Danville City Council will be on

Tuesday, September 3, 2019, starting at 5:30 p.m., Danville City Hall.