Danville City Council Meeting

AGENDA

Monday, July 1, 2019

Order of business, regular session

Danville City Council, Danville City Hall

NOTE: The regular session may be conducted electronically

as allowed by Iowa Code 21.8

Citizen comments : Comments must be directed to the subject under consideration. The presiding officer shall rule on the relevance of the citizen comments. Citizens making personal, impertinent, or slanderous remarks may be barred by the presiding officer from further comment before the Council during the meeting.

Call to order, 5:30 p.m..

Accept or amend the agenda.

Open forum: A time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public on any subject pertaining to City business, including items on this agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks to five minutes in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

Update on the building permit belonging to the Danville Community School District. Action by Council if needed.

Update on the upcoming Danville Firemen Department Fish Fry and Fireworks event July 5, 2019. Discussion and action on the Fireworks permit belonging to the Danville Fire Dept.

Discussion and action on Resolution 2019-14 Amended, making fiscal yearend 2018-2019 transfers.

Fire Chief/Building Inspector report. Action by council if needed on any items presented.

Public Works Supt. written report. Review and approval of Public Works report.

Approval of consent agenda. June 17, 2019 council minutes. Building and/or electric permits. Payment of bills.

Council reports and correspondence. Review of letter received from the Danville FFA Alumni and Supporters. Action if needed.