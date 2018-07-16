Danville City Council, Danville City Hall

AGENDA

Monday, July 16, 2018

Call to order, 5:30 p.m..

Accept or amend the agenda.

Open forum: A time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public on any subject pertaining to City business, including items on this agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks to five minutes in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

Des Moines Sheriff department. Approval of the June 2018 report. Discussion on the DESCOM invoice received June 22, 2018. Action if needed.

City Attorney Josh Schier. Discussion on the status of 200 East Plank Road and the “Notice of Unsafe Building” document. Action by council if needed. Update on the placement of future mobile homes in the two mobile home parks as they pertain to the city right-of-ways and building permits. Action if needed. Discussion on proposed Ordinance Number 224, the construction of decks to be added to the city code book. Action on the first reading.

Discussion on the current city’s cellphone contract. Action if needed.

Discussion and action on purchasing ground cover for the new playground are from J & D.

Danville Fire Department items. Discussion and action of Resolution 2018-20 transferring funds into the fire department capital savings account. Review of quote to install fire hydrant and sanitary sewer for the new fire station. Action if needed. Discussion and action on the bill received from Morton Buildings, Inc., delivery payment. Update on the fire station project. Action if needed.

Public Works Supt. written report. Approval of the written report.

Approval of consent agenda items. July 2, 2018 council minutes. June 2018 financial reports. Building and/or electric permits. Payment of bills.

Council reports and correspondence.

Adjournment.

The next regular session of the Danville City Council will be on

Monday, August 6, 2018, starting at 5:30 p.m., Danville City Hall.