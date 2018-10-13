Danville City Council Agenda

AGENDA

Monday, October 15, 2018

Order of business, regular session

Danville City Council, Danville City Hall

NOTE: The regular session may be conducted electronically

as allowed by Iowa Code 21.8

Call to order, 5:30 p.m..

Accept or amend the agenda.

Des Moines County Sheriff’s report. Discussion and action on the August & September 2018 Des Moines County Sheriff’s report. Review of the county’s recently passed ATV & UTV ordinance.

Review of properties that were sent cleanup letters. Action by council if needed.

Discussion on the ordering of street signs for the North Elm Street extension project. Action if needed.

Fire Chief report. Update on the Fire Station project. Action if needed. Review of information received from the City of West Burlington regarding the upcoming City Township Ambulance Association meeting. Action if needed.

Public Works Supt. written report. Approval of the written report

Approval of consent agenda. October 1, 2018 council minutes. September 2018 financial report. Building and/or electric permits. Payment of bills.

Council reports and correspondence.

Adjournment.

The next regular session of the Danville City Council is scheduled for

Monday, November 5, 2018, Danville City Hall, 5:30 p.m..