Danville City Council Agenda

Monday, July 2, 2018

Danville City Council, Danville City Hall

NOTE: The regular session may be conducted electronically

as allowed by Iowa Code 21.8

Call to order, 5:30 p.m..

Accept or amend the agenda.

Open forum: A time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public on any subject pertaining to City business, including items on this agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks to five minutes in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

City Attorney Josh Schier. Discussion on the status of 200 East Plank Road and options the city has in getting the property cleaned up. Action by council if needed. Discussion regarding the placement of future mobile homes in the two mobile home parks as they pertain to the city right-of-ways and building permits. Action if needed. Review of the property located at 303 Old Highway 34. Action by council if needed.

Discussion on starting the legal process to re-plat the former Albright Subdivision property. Action if needed.

City Engineer Matt Walker Discussion and action on pay estimate #10 to Fye Excavating for work done on the water main project. Discussion and action in setting the date and time for a Public Hearing and for opening the bids received for the North Elm Street Extension project.

Discussion on the DESCOM invoice received June 22, 2018. Action if needed.

Fire Chief & Building Inspector report. Discussion on re-adding the construction of decks to the city code book. Action if needed. Update on the Danville Fire Station project. Discussion and action on Resolution 2018-19 assigning an address to the new fire station. Discussion on the amount to transfer to the Fire Department Capital Improvement fund as established with Resolution 2017-16. Action if needed.

Public Works Supt. written report. Approval of the written report.

Approval of consent agenda items. June 18, 2018 council minutes. May 2018 financial reports. Authorization for the Garden Club to use the city’s tax exempt status for park benches. Building and/or electric permits. Payment of bills.

Council reports and correspondence. Update on the new playground equipment. Discussion on possible tree removal from playground area. Action if needed. Setting of council meeting dates in August. Action if needed.

Adjournment.

The next regular session of the Danville City Council will be on

Monday, July 16, 2018, starting at 5:30 p.m., Danville City Hall.