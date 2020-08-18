Dansons Comments on Death of Senior VP of Sales Scott Lowe

Jeff Thiessen, President of Dansons reached out to KILJ to share the company’s statement regarding the tragic loss of its Senior Vice President of Sales, Scott Lowe, of Mount Pleasant, who was killed in a plane crash in Missouri this past weekend:

I am deeply saddened to share the passing of our dear friend and colleague, Scott Lowe, and his precious wife, Amy. He and his wife were tragically killed in a plane crash on Sunday, August 16th near Osage Beach, Missouri.

Scott served as the Senior Vice President of Sales for Dansons, successfully representing brands like Pit Boss, Louisiana grills and Country Smokers. Scott was an exceptional salesman and was highly regarded by customers and coworkers. Through his passion and leadership, Scott helped grow the company at an enormous rate.

Scott was a pillar of strength and wisdom, always lifting others up and rallying those around him. He always had a big smile on his face and a kind word for others. He also had a wonderful sense of humor and he loved to laugh. Scott’s positive attitude and love of life was contagious.

Scott was a dear friend, a wonderful father, and a devoted husband. He was truly an inspiration to me. Scott had a strong faith in God, and I am encouraged to know that we will visit again in heaven one day.

Scott and Amy’s children, Ally and Jake, were the most important thing in the world to them. He was so proud of them.

We pray for comfort and peace for the family and friends of Scott and Amy. We simply cannot begin to express the depth of our grief, and how much he will be missed.