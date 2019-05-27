Daniel Maurice “Danny” Bogert

Daniel Maurice “Danny” Bogert, 72, of Franklin, Iowa, passed away at 2:50 P.M. Saturday May 25, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Born February 25, 1947 at Fort Madison, Iowa the son of Willard Maurice and Frances Geneva Rouse Bogert.

On September 21, 1974 he married Pamela Katherine Baker. She preceded him in death on September 30, 2009.

Survivors include his son Kevin (Rebecca) Bogert of Keokuk, Iowa, his daughter Beth (Trampas) Powell of Donnellson, Iowa. Three grandchildren Avery Bogert, Emma Powell and Zoey Powell. One sister Mary Sereda of Burlington, Iowa. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Pam and his brother Rick.

Danny was a member of the St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Franklin and the Isaak Walton Club. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, farming and spending time with his grandchildren

Friends may call after noon Tuesday at the Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson with the family meeting friends from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday evening.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Wednesday May 29, 2019 at the Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson with Pastor Mike Bennett officiating.

Burial will be in the St. Peter’s Cemetery near Franklin.

A memorial has been established in his memory.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.

The Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements.