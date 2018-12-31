Daniel Bernard Mueller

Daniel Bernard Mueller, 63, of rural West Point passed away 11:30 a.m. Sunday, December 30, 2018 at his home.

Born on June 11, 1955, in Fort Madison, Iowa, the son of Harold and Rita (Grothaus) Mueller. He married Amy Moeller on August 29, 1987, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point, Iowa.

Survivors include his wife: Amy; two daughters: Tara (Gavin) Sides of Donnellson, Iowa and Stephanie (Kurt) Mueller Winnike of Iowa City, Iowa; one son: Jason (Jaime) Mueller of Donnellson, Iowa: six grandchildren: Olivia Tennant, Westin Sides, Josie, Jayden, and Jaxson Mueller, and George Winnike; two brothers: Mike (Lori) Mueller of West Point, Iowa and Rich (Rhonda) Mueller of New London, Iowa; and two sisters: Deb Lampe of West Point, Iowa and Carol Greenwald of Fort Madison, Iowa. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; nephew: Phoenix Mueller; grandson: Johnathan Mueller and several aunts and uncles.

Dan was a lifelong member of the St. James the Less Catholic Church in St. Paul, Iowa, where he sang in the church choir, served on the Parish Council, God’s Acre Sale Committee, and St. James Church Restoration Committee. He also was a member of the Houghton Knights of Columbus. He was a graduate of the former Marquette High School. He worked at Merschman Seeds Incorporated as a warehouse manager for thirty-five years. Dan was a man of few words but never short on love. He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his beloved grandchildren. He enjoyed boating and spending time in his “happy place”, the cabin. Dan was everyones handy-man, there wasn’t a job he didn’t try to fix. He was a very involved parishioner of the St. James Parish and very proud of his role in the St. James Choir. He was very dedicated to his family and community and will be missed by all.

Friends may call after 12:00 noon, Thursday, January 3, 2019, at St. James the Less Catholic Church in St. Paul, Iowa, where family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A Knights of Columbus Rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. and a Christian Wake Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the church.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 4, 2019, at St. James the Less Catholic Church in St. Paul with Father Bruce DeRammelaere as celebrant.

Burial will be at St. James Cemetery in St. Paul.

Memorials have been established in his memory to the St. James Parish Center.

Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be made at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.