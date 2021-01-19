Dale Leon Stevenson

Dale Leon Stevenson, 79, of New London, died Sunday, January 17, 2021 at University of Iowa Hospital, Iowa City.

Dale is survived by his wife, Shirley of New London; three daughters, Kimberly Goodall, Dodie Vallejo, and Treva Springfield, all of Phoenix, AZ; seven grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; Shirley’s three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and one on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings.

According to his wishes, his body has been cremated and there will be no formal services. A memorial has been established. Elliott Chapel, New London is assisting the family and online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.