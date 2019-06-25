Daily Blog (6/25): Giannis Is My Big Greek MVP

Daily Blog (6/25): Giannis Is My Big Greek MVPWritten by Nathan Bloechl on June 25, 2019
By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com
KILJ — Yesterday Giannis Antetokounmpo won the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award — and I never could have been more proud of my favorite NBA franchise.
The Milwaukee Bucks selected Antetokounmpo 15th overall in the 2013 NBA Draft and at the time, boy, was I underwhelmed. Six years later, I’m elated.
Not only is Giannis otherworldly on the floor — he’s a better human off of it.
Watching him tear up yesterday speaking of his family — his brothers and late father, Charles — was extraordinary. I’m old enough to remember when people thought NBA players weren’t good role models, but I think we can all strive to a bit more like the Greek Freak.
He’s humble. He works his tail off.
He puts his heart into everything he does — and that’s what allowed him to flourish.
The Greek Freak is the 3rd youngest player ever to win the MVP award — he joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as only the second Buck to win the award.
Antetokounmpo received 78 of the 101 possible first-place votes.
Houston guard James Harden came in second with the other 23 first-place votes.
Every voter had either Antetokounmpo or Harden No. 1 or No. 2 on their ballot.
He’s only 24 years old.
The sky is the limit for Giannis Antetokounmpo — and it couldn’t be for a better player, or, more importantly, a better human.
Giannis is the star the NBA deserves.