Daily Blog (6/25): Giannis Is My Big Greek MVP

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — Yesterday Giannis Antetokounmpo won the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award — and I never could have been more proud of my favorite NBA franchise.

The Milwaukee Bucks selected Antetokounmpo 15th overall in the 2013 NBA Draft and at the time, boy, was I underwhelmed. Six years later, I’m elated.

Not only is Giannis otherworldly on the floor — he’s a better human off of it.

Watching him tear up yesterday speaking of his family — his brothers and late father, Charles — was extraordinary. I’m old enough to remember when people thought NBA players weren’t good role models, but I think we can all strive to a bit more like the Greek Freak.

He’s humble. He works his tail off.

He puts his heart into everything he does — and that’s what allowed him to flourish.

The Greek Freak is the 3rd youngest player ever to win the MVP award — he joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as only the second Buck to win the award.

Antetokounmpo received 78 of the 101 possible first-place votes.

Houston guard James Harden came in second with the other 23 first-place votes.

Every voter had either Antetokounmpo or Harden No. 1 or No. 2 on their ballot.

He’s only 24 years old.

The sky is the limit for Giannis Antetokounmpo — and it couldn’t be for a better player, or, more importantly, a better human.

Giannis is the star the NBA deserves.