Daily Blog 6/24: USA Women’s Soccer Are Way Too Dominant.. And It’s Awesome

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — The United States Women’s soccer team will look to continue their hot start to the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France today, as they open the knockout stages with a match against Spain.

For their part, the USWNT have been utterly dominant this world cup.

Coming off a World Cup title in 2015, this year’s group looks like they are headed that way again.

In the Group Stage, the U.S. went 3-0 with an astounding +19 goal differential, the best in the tournament.

That number was helped by a 13-0 obliteration of Thailand to open the tournament.

They’ll probably keep on blitzing teams that they play — and that’s darn right awesome.

Led by the dynamic Alex Morgan, this year’s team doesn’t have the star power in name, but the play hasn’t dropped off from the 2015 side led by veteran Abby Wambach.

In goal, the USWNT has a new face — gone are the days of Hope Solo and Briana Scurry.

This year’s iteration has been led by Alyssa Naeher, who has yet to to allow a goal.

Naeher isn’t the shot-stopper Solo was during the USWNT’s previous World Cup cycle — Naeher’s save percentage for the U.S. since Feb. 13, 2015, has been 71 percent compared with Solo’s 79 percent, according to Opta Sports.

Nonetheless, I do think it’s important to recognize how dominant these ladies are in their sport.

Soccer isn’t America’s favorite sport, no — but the United States are so good that soccer fever is infecting people country-wide, as it should.

They’re dominant.

And it’s amazing to watch.

Catch today’s game at 11:00 p.m. CST, on Fox Sports One.