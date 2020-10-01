Cynthia S. Stott

Cynthia S. Stott, 64, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Great River Medical Center in West Burlington.

The family will receive friends on Monday, October 5, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. that evening at the Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant. According to her wishes cremation has been entrusted to the care of the Murphy Funeral Home. A memorial has been established in her memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant are caring for her arrangements.