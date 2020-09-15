Cynthia Mae Smith

Cynthia Mae Smith, 60, of New London, died Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals. She was born September 23, 1959 in Michigan to Floyd Donald and Marcia Ann George Granby. She married William “Bill” Smith; they later divorced.

She was a graduate of Central High School in Pontiac, Michigan. For twenty four years Cynthia worked as a truck driver for Swift Transportation retiring twelve years ago for health reasons.

Playing computer games was a favorite pastime, especially World of Warcraft; she enjoyed crocheting and sewing and loved taking her little dogs in the truck. Her dog, Miss Molly, will now live with her sister Terrie.

She is survived by her sons Brian Granby of Ogden, Utah and Edward Smith of New London; daughter K.C. Loer of Albuquerque, New Mexico; five grandchildren; and sisters Terrie (Rusty) Chapman of West Point and Catherine Granby of Texas. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters Margaret Granby and Janice Granby.

According to her wishes, her body has been cremated and a private family Celebration of Life will be at a later date.