Cup Needs Help

The Fellowship Cup in Mount Pleasant is gearing up for the 2020-2021 school year and is looking for donations to help local families. Below is a list of needed items. All donations should be dropped off at The Fellowship Cup by Wednesday, August 12th.

Highlighters

Erasers

Markers

Kleenex

Black/Blue ball point pens

Glue Sticks

24 pack crayons

Scissors

Expo Markers

Pencil box or pouch