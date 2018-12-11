Crop Advantage Series

Crop Advantage Series Will Bring Latest Research, Crop Production Information to the Comfort Suites Hotel in Burlington on January 4, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa – Farmers, crop consultants and agribusinesses will hear current research from Iowa State University (ISU) and updated management information and recommendations based on current and future crop production issues from ISU Extension and Outreach specialists at for the 2019 Crop Advantage. In addition, the meeting will also offer private pesticide applicator continuing instruction course credit and continuing educations credits for Certified Crop Advisers (CCAs).

“The Crop Advantage Series is a unique program that brings many extension specialists together to individual sites across the state,” said Virgil Schmitt, ISU Extension Field Agronomist. “Meeting content is driven by local needs and production issues. Topics will include: lean and mean crop production for 2019, weed management in 2019, soybean gall midge, a corn disease update, nitrogen management in variable environments, and a crop market outlook for 2019.”

Early registration is $50, and late registration (made less than seven days prior to the meeting or on-site) is $60. Registration includes lunch, printed proceedings, private pesticide applicator recertification and CCA credits.

Online registration and additional information is available at www.cropadvantage.org or from your county extension office.

For questions, contact ANR Program Services at 515-294-6429 or anr@iastate.edu, or Virgil Schmitt at (563) 263-5701 or vschmitt@iastate.edu.

