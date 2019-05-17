Cristoforo Cruises to 5th Place Finish in 400m Hurdles

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Des Moines — Rain or shine, Maggie Cristoforo knew she had a strong opportunity in front of her on Friday.

A runner-up last year, Cristoforo once again figured to be in the medaling mix, and once again she came through.

The talented Mount Pleasant junior finished 5th Friday morning, despite a mix of heavy rain, wind and puddling on the Blue Oval.

Her official time was 1:05.83.

“I had a plan going into [today], I think I executed it pretty well. Fast on the start and fast on the finish. I would have liked to do better, but considering the conditions, I’m happy with how I ran.” said Cristoforo.

Many people in the track community will tell you the 400m Hurdles are one of — if not, the most — grueling events.

A combination of stamina, coordination and determination all make it that way. So what allows Cristoforo to be so successful?

“There’s a lot of expectations in this race [for me]” Cristoforo explained, “you’ve got to live up to them.”

Cristoforo couldn’t thank her coaching staff enough for the amount of work they’ve put to help her reach this point.

“All of our coaches are always so willing to help, Coach Lamm is always in my ear saying, you’re fine, you’re fine.”

After Day Two, Mount Pleasant is currently sitting at 5th place in the team standings with 20 points. Dubuque Wahlert leads with 26.5 points.