Crash Near Olds

On January 2nd, at approximately 9:30 a.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received several 911 calls reporting a single vehicle rollover collision in the 1300-grid of Highway 218. The Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and began an investigation. It was determined Jamie Johannsen, 44 of Cedar Rapids, was travelling north bound on Highway 218 when she lost control of the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado. The vehicle entered a rear wheel skid and went into the median. The truck collided with the frozen plowed snow and did a single roll over landing back on its wheels. A passenger was transported to the Henry County Health Center to be treated for injuries. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Olds Fire Department, Wayland Fire Department, Winfield Fire Department, and Henry County Health Center. The driver was cited for Failure to Maintain Control.