Crash Involves Injuries and Multiple Vehicles

Crash Involves Injuries and Multiple VehiclesWritten by Theresa Rose on October 26, 2020
Just before 4 pm Monday emergency responders and law enforcement officers were called the scene of an incident on Mt. Pleasant’s Monroe Street between the intersections with Main and Adams. It appears as many as seven vehicles were damaged including some that were parked along the street. Initial reports indicate a juvenile received head injuries. A second ambulance was called for an adult male with injuries.