Crash Details

A Kalona woman was injured in a crash Monday morning on Highway 218 at the intersection with School Avenue. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Alicia Carter was driving east turning off of School Avenue onto Highway 218 and pulled into the path of a semi driven by Trevor Veech of Lancaster, Wisconsin. The collision spun Carter’s vehicle around. It ended up near the stop sign on the School Avenue. The semi-truck ended up on it’s side in the west ditch of 218. Carter was transported to the Henry County Health Center by ambulance.