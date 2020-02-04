Cowboy Breakfast this Friday from 7am-9am!

Head-Slammin’ Bone-Jammin’ Professional Bull Riding returns to the Bridge View Center with Bullriders of America 2019 Finals February 7th & 8th, 2020. It’s the most intense, bone-jarring, two hours in sports…8 seconds at a time!

There isn’t a better way to kick off the BOA 2019 Finals weekend than to attend the Cowboy Breakfast this Friday from 7am-9am right next to the bulls! Friday, February 7 from 7am-9am – Cowboy Breakfast @ Bridge View Center in Ottumwa.

Open to the general public

$9 in advance ($10 at door)

$6 Children 12 and under

– Full Breakfast included

– Plus, Cowboys, Barrel Man, Funny Man, and BULLS!

-Call or email Mary at 641-684-7000 or mary@bridgeviewcenter.com to secure your spot

The Bullriders of America 2019 Finals will take place at Bridge View Center this Friday, February 7 & Saturday, February 8. Tickets are available at the Bridge View Center ticket office, or online at Ticketmaster.com.

ABOUT Bridge View Center The Bridge View Center, opened in 2007, is nestled on the banks of the Des Moines River and is the crown jewel for the City of Ottumwa. This 92,000 square foot complex features an Expo Hall, adjoining conference/meeting space, a state-of the art Theater and a Grand Lobby that welcomes you in! It is the premier destination in SE Iowa for concerts, theatrical events and conventions.

