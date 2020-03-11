COVID19 InformationWritten by Theresa Rose on March 11, 2020
COVID19 Information Resources
– Iowa Dept. of Public Health: https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus; or you can call a 24/7 hotline for information by dialing 2-1-1
– Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/index.html
– Symptoms: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/COVID19-symptoms.pdf
– Travel Updates: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html
The CDC provides “travel notices” for countries who have been affected by COVID-19. They have an updated list on their site: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html
CDC Guidance to Preventing the Spread of COVID-19
– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
– Avoid touching your eyes, nose, an mouth.
– Stay at home when you are sick.
– Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue.
– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
– Face-masks should only be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19.
– Wash you hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
– If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
Symptoms of COVID-19
According to the CDC, symptoms include:
– Fever
– Cough
– Shortness of breath