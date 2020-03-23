COVID-19 Visitors Update for HCHC

To protect our patients, associates and community from potential coronavirus infection, visiting is allowed only in designated areas. No visiting is allowed in these areas:

Inpatient Services (Medical-Surgical Unit)

Park Place Elder Living

In other areas, patients are limited to the same visitors for the entire time they are hospitalized. They must stay in the patient’s room or designated visitor area. Visitors must be at least 18 years old (unless they are the parents of a pediatric patient). They must pass a screening before visiting these areas:

Emergency Department – One adult may be with the patient during treatment.

– One adult may be with the patient during treatment. End of life when death is imminent – Patients may have two visitors.

– Patients may have two visitors. Obstetrics Unit – Only the mother’s designated support person may visit.

– Only the mother’s designated support person may visit. Patients having surgery or procedures – One visitor on the day of surgery or

the procedure only.

Clinic, Laboratory or Diagnostic Imaging appointments – One person may

accompany the patient.

Exceptions – Work with the patient’s health care team

Patients with disruptive behavior whose family member is key to their care may

have one visitor.

Patients who have altered mental status or developmental delays who require a

caregiver to help provide safety may have one visitor.

Elders at Park Place who are in need of a visitor due to significant impact on

emotional well-being and/or end of life must be approved by the Park Place

Administrator.

Screening process

Visitors will be asked screening questions and their temperatures will be taken.

When visitors pass their screening, they will receive a sticker with the day of the week to be worn the entire time they are visiting.

All potential visitors and outpatients are screened before entering the hospital through these locations:

Main entrance – 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

– 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Emergency Department entrance – 24 hours a day for patients and visitors in the

Emergency Department.

–30–