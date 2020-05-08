COVID-19 Updated Numbers

The Iowa Department of Public Health has been notified of 397 new cases of COVID-19 in the state of Iowa. 12 additional deaths have been reported for a state-wide total of 243. In Henry County there are now 42 reported positive cases. Louisa County has 281. The total as of Friday in Washington County is 155. Des Moines County has three additional for a total of 31. There are 18 positive cases in Lee County. Van Buren County total remains at 8 and Jefferson County at 6.