Cover Crop/Soil Health Field Day

Lake Geode Watershed Project, in partnership with the Des Moines County Soil and Water Conservation District, Iowa Learning Farms, and Southeastern Community College, will host a Cover Crop/Soil Health Field Day on Wednesday, November 7, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Southeastern Community College Campus. The event is free, open to the public and includes a complimentary meal provided by Tri-Oak Foods.

Farmers across Iowa are implementing cover crops as a conservation practice to reduce soil erosion, improve soil health, limit nitrogen leaching, and also provide an additional source of grazing. Attendees will learn about cover crops, cover crop varieties, application methods, grazing and cost-share opportunities.

Attendees will meet at the SCC Ag Building (Shop) on the north side of campus. Although the field day is free and open to the public reservations are suggested to ensure adequate space and food. Contact Caleb Waters or Jamie Stewart at the Des Moines County Soil and Water Conservation District at (319) 753-6221 Ext: 3 by November 1st to pre-register. For additional information about the event contact the number listed above.