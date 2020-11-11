Court House Doors Locked

The Henry County Court House doors are locked until at least November 20. Please call the Clerk of Court’s office as needed.The Recorder will take calls and set up appointments in the parking lot. The Auditor’s office is closed the rest of this week and no one will be in the office until possibly the week of November 16. The Treasurer’s office is not staffed the rest of this week. It is hoped some staff can be in the office starting November 16 to answer emails, phone calls and assist customers needing to transact business, although it will not be in person. Customers will be kept informed whenthe office will be open again for in-person service. All driver license appointments through November 20 are suspended. Those customers should call the office for rescheduling starting November 23. Driver License customers are welcome to try to make an appointment at another county or state site. This is a fluid situation and is subject to change.