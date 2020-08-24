County Emergency Responders Called Out Twice Monday Morning

Monday morning at about 9:30 Olds and Wayland emergency responders were called to Hwy 218 at the St. Avenue Stop for a crash. KILJ received information that a car and semi were involved and it wasn’t known at the time of the call whether or not there were any injuries. The southbound lanes of traffic were closed for a period of time.

At 10:15 Monday morning emergency responders were called to Remington Seeds on North Cherry in Mount Pleasant. Initial reports indicate a 42 year old man fell 20 to 30 feet into a corn dryer. No other details were available as of 10:20 am.