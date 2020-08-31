County Auditor Encourages Henry County Residents to Register to Vote

Auditor Shelly Barber encourages Iowans to participate in National Voter Registration Month

Henry County Auditor Shelly Barber joins Secretary of State Paul Pate in encouraging Iowans to register to vote or update their registration in conjunction with National Voter Registration Month, which runs through September 30. Additionally, Tuesday, September 22 is National Voter Registration Day.

The National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) established September as National Voter Registration Month in 2002 as a non-partisan means of encouraging voter participation and increasing awareness about state requirements and deadlines for voting.

“As we get closer to Election Day, it’s important for all Iowans who want to take part in the process to make their they are registered to vote and their information is up-to-date,” Secretary Pate said. “It only takes a few minutes. I encourage all eligible Iowans to be voters.”

To register to vote in Iowa, you must be at least 17 years old. The deadline to pre-register before the 2020 general election is October 24. Approximately 90 percent of eligible Iowans are registered and there are more than two million active registered voters in the state.

To check your voter registration status, register to vote or update you information, visit VoterReady.Iowa.gov .