Corwin “Rock” Williams

Corwin “Rock” Williams 84, of Wapello passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Highland Regional Medical Center in Sebring, Florida. Private family graveside services will be held at a later date. Memorials have been established for the Wapello Cemetery Association and Wapello Fire and Rescue in Rock’s memory. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Corwin Leon Williams was born on April 19, 1936 in Wapello, Iowa the son of John and Eva (Milligan) Williams. Rock was a 1954 graduate of Wapello High School. On June 30, 1957, he was united to Patricia Schroeder in Muscatine. Rock was the owner/operator of The Boat Shop in Wapello for over 37 years. He was a member of Ducks Unlimited and had served in the Army National Guard. He enjoyed golfing, wintering in Florida, duck hunting, pool, fishing, dancing and his all-time favorite going to the river.

Rock will be deeply missed by his children, Chet Williams of Wapello and Lynn (Geoff) Proffitt of Crawfordville; six grandchildren, Lauren Proffitt, Josh (Olivia) Williams, Meg Proffitt, Jenna Williams, Chloe Proffitt and Blythe Proffitt; two great-grandchildren Rueben Williams and Slate Robinson; sister, Janice Grimm of Davenport and special friend, Barb Keltner of Wapello.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Pat and a brother in infancy.