Cornelius Herman (Dutch) Schakel

Cornelius Herman (Dutch) Schakel, 99, of Farmington, Iowa, passed away at 9:25 a.m. Thursday, September, 5, 2019, at his home in Farmington.

He was born on June 2, 1920, near Pella, Iowa, the son of Leonard M. and Anna (Olivier) Schakel.

Survivors include one son: John (Christine) Schakel of Spring Green, Wisconsin; his grandchildren; great grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; one brother-in-law: Simon “Jerome” (Brenda) Weber of Keosauqua, Iowa. Also surviving are his nieces, nephews and cousin.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife: Margaretta; one daughter: Susan; son-in-law: Robert Jenks and one brother: Minnekes.

Dutch graduated from Searsboro High School in 1938 and attended Central College for two years before joining the Army three days before Pearl Harbor. He received his commission as a 2nd Lieutenant on November 19, 1942, and married the great love of his life on November 23, before leaving for the South Pacific where he served in Australia and New Guinea with the 32nd Infantry Division. Dutch received a disability retirement August of 1944 as a result of his service in New Guinea.

Dutch regular attended the United Methodist Church in Farmington. Dutch and Margaretta directed the Van Buren Ministries production of “The Last Supper” for twenty-one years and sixty performances until her death in 2007. Dutch and Marg loved music and performed local duets in many churches throughout their lives.

A Celebration of Life for Dutch will be held at 2:00 p.m Sunday, September 15, 2019, at the Farmington United Methodist Church.

Burial will be at a later date.

A memorial has been established in his memory for the Farmington EMT’s.

Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be left at www.schmitzfuneralhomes@windstream.com.