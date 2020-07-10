Cora Pauline Thornton

Cora Pauline Thornton, 67, of Owatonna, Minnesota and formerly of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Birchwood Cottages in Owatonna, Minnesota.

Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery rural Mt. Pleasant.

