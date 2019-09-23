Convict Highway Dedication Event

Convict Highway Dedication EventWritten by Theresa Rose on September 23, 2019
Louisa County Fairgrounds Youth Center, Columbus Junction Iowa 52738 DateOn September 27, 2019 at 12:30pm the Dedication of the Convict Highway will hold a public event recognizing the historical significance of the Convict Road and unveiling educational signage for visitors to the area.
Distinguished guests and speakers
William Sperfslage, Deputy Director of Institutions for the Iowa Department of Corrections, former Warren Anamosa State Penitentiary.
Mark Lowe, Director of Iowa DOT
David Kerr, Iowa Representative
Red Flag Horseless Carriage Auto Group
Schedule 12:30pm – youth center- Louisa County Fairgrounds
- Welcome by Brad Quigley Louisa County Supervisor
- History -Will Thompson
- Acknowledgement of Convict Labor – William Sperfslage
- Words from Iowa DOT Director Lowe
- Poem from Mary Masonholder Wilson
1:00pm-Procession Begins
- Red Flag Autos, with dignitaries in lead cars and ANY other vehicles that wish to “drive the convict highway”
- Dignitaries line up behind the ribbon and cut the ribbon for the “2019 Dedication of the Convict Highway”
- Interpretive Signage is unveiled
- Procession continues down Convict Highway, out to Highway 92 and moves West to Fairgrounds
- Cars parked for viewing and additional interviews