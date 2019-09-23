Convict Highway Dedication Event

Louisa County Fairgrounds Youth Center, Columbus Junction Iowa 52738 DateOn September 27, 2019 at 12:30pm the Dedication of the Convict Highway will hold a public event recognizing the historical significance of the Convict Road and unveiling educational signage for visitors to the area.

Distinguished guests and speakers

William Sperfslage, Deputy Director of Institutions for the Iowa Department of Corrections, former Warren Anamosa State Penitentiary.

Mark Lowe, Director of Iowa DOT

David Kerr, Iowa Representative

Red Flag Horseless Carriage Auto Group

Schedule 12:30pm – youth center- Louisa County Fairgrounds

Welcome by Brad Quigley Louisa County Supervisor

History -Will Thompson

Acknowledgement of Convict Labor – William Sperfslage

Words from Iowa DOT Director Lowe

Poem from Mary Masonholder Wilson

1:00pm-Procession Begins