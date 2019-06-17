Construction Update

Here is the latest update for the street work at the intersection of Jefferson and South Street in Mt. Pleasant. Jones Contracting will be sealing concrete joints today. Kinney & Sons will backfill the East side of South Jefferson St. and South St. Intersection weather permitting. Then on Tuesday South Jefferson St. will be blocked off to thru traffic on the North Side of Corry Ct. The traffic signals will be removed and traffic will be detoured across South Street to Main and then north on Main. All residents in Corry Court will have to turn right coming out of Corry Court then left onto South Street for the duration of the South Jefferson St. project. Any one going south of Mt Pleasant on the Oakland Mills Road should use South Main Street to South Street in order to access the Oakland Mills Road. Kinney & Sons will be working on clearing & grubbing trees and brush south of Yocum Lane this week starting June 19th before starting the underground drainage work.

In the Mt. Pleasant Central Business District Mike Nelson Concrete Paving will be busy today to Wednesday June 19th finishing intakes, sealing joints and putting in colored concrete prior to the striping crew coming in Thursday June 20th and Friday June 21st to stripe all of the parking spaces on Monroe and Main. On Friday June 21st after striping is completed the parking along the North side of Monroe St. & East side of Main St. will be opened to traffic.