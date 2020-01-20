Constance Lou “Connie” Miller

Constance Lou “Connie” Miller, 85, of Las Vegas, formerly of Fairfield and Des Moines, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

She was born January 8, 1935 in Fairfield, Iowa the daughter of Sherman and Etta (Murphy) Bishop.

After graduating from Fairfield High School in 1953, Connie spent a few years at the University of Iowa, she got married and moved to Des Moines and West Des Moines area where she worked and raised her family for the next 35 years. Connie worked tirelessly for Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company for over 30 years and for Target Corporation for almost 20 years while attending her three son’s baseball, football and hockey games during this time period.

Upon “retirement”, she moved to Las Vegas and lived with her son Mark and her two granddaughters for the last 30 years of her life. She remained active working part time preparing tax returns, working in a number of Mark’s business ventures as well as participating in the local Red Hat Society and community Women’s Club.

Throughout her life, Connie illustrated optimism and perseverance through the challenges of life and found joy in her family, all of which she loved deeply and the many friends she had along the way.

Connie is survived by her children, Mark Miller of Las Vegas, Nevada, Greg (Sue) Miller of Atlanta, Georgia and Steve (Stephanie) Miller of West Des Moines, Iowa, her grandchildren, Jason, Sean, Whitney, Michelle, Zacharias and Gabriel, and three great grandchildren, and her sister, Mary Jane Johnson of Green Lake, Wisconsin.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Patty Peebler and her brother, Merrill Bishop.

Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant and burial will be held in the Fell Cemetery in Libertyville, Iowa at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa is handling the arrangements.