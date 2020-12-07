Connie W. Putney

Connie W. Putney, 81, died Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City.

Connie was born April 15, 1939, in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, the daughter of Joseph and Dana (Whitaker) Williams. She graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1957. On January 4, 1959 Connie was united in marriage to Larry Putney, in the First United Methodist Church in Mt. Pleasant. They made their home in the Mt. Pleasant community and were members of the Methodist Church. She worked as a bank teller at Henry County Savings Bank and U.S Bank. Connie enjoyed volunteering at the Henry County Hospital.

Connie is survived by her daughter Dana (Terry) Stotts and grandsons Wyatt and Garrett Stotts all of New Richmond, WI.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Larry and a brother Gary Williams.

According to her wishes, Connie has been cremated. There will be no services at this time. A memorial fund has been established for the American Diabetes Association. The Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel is caring for Connie and her family. Messages may be sent to the family at www.powellfuneralhomes.com