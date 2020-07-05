Community Theatre Association Annual Meeting

Community Theatre Association Annual MeetingWritten by Theresa Rose on July 5, 2020
The public is invited to attend the annual meeting of the Mt. Pleasant Community Theatre Association on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Masonic Lodge, located at 206 N. Main St., in Mt. Pleasant. The Association will be discussing production ideas and voting on a board of
directors. Members of the Mt. Pleasant Community Theatre Board include officers; Mark Kimzey,
president; Barbara McRoy, vice-president; Kayleigh Septer, secretary; Joyce Dennison, treasurer; and Gayle Olson, costumes. Additional board members are Adam Creager, Dan Snavely, Holly Jones, Karen
Brimhall, and Lea McCormick. Those wishing to attend should R.S.V.P. to Septer
(ksepter88@gmail.com).