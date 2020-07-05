Community Theatre Association Annual Meeting

The public is invited to attend the annual meeting of the Mt. Pleasant Community Theatre Association on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Masonic Lodge, located at 206 N. Main St., in Mt. Pleasant. The Association will be discussing production ideas and voting on a board of

directors. Members of the Mt. Pleasant Community Theatre Board include officers; Mark Kimzey,

president; Barbara McRoy, vice-president; Kayleigh Septer, secretary; Joyce Dennison, treasurer; and Gayle Olson, costumes. Additional board members are Adam Creager, Dan Snavely, Holly Jones, Karen

Brimhall, and Lea McCormick. Those wishing to attend should R.S.V.P. to Septer

(ksepter88@gmail.com).