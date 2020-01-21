Committee Will Recommend County Take Over Ambulance Service

At a meeting held Monday night, the committee formed to explore the future of ambulance service in Henry County voted overwhelmingly to recommend the ownership of emergency medical response services be transferred from Henry County Health Center to the county. The Henry County Supervisors said at the regular county board meeting Tuesday that the next move will be to wait for the ambulance committee to request time on the Supervisors meeting agenda to present a formal recommendation. It looks like the Supervisors will be back to consideration of an already presented proposal from HCHC for the transfer of ownership.