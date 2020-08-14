Come Enjoy MP High School Band Practice

The Mount Pleasant High School Panther Marching Band is inviting the public to come out to watch the band practice this morning (Friday) at the high school. The entire band will be there from 11:00 to 11:45 working on their fall show, The Prince of Egypt, based on the story of Moses. Park in the south lot and either watch from your car or stand or sit in your lawn chair along the sideline. Please observe social distancing among yourselves and also the students and staff.

The band has been practicing the past 2 weeks. Their show was written by Jim DePriest as a socially distanced show, which keeps every student 7.5 feet apart. Unlike past years, the band has been practicing in smaller groups for the most part.