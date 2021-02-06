College Wrestling: Tigers Win Inaugural Match Under Contos

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

(Mount Pleasant) — Iowa Wesleyan scored early and often, as the Tigers won their inaugural match under new head coach Shawn Contos, defeating Fontbonne 33-16 in a nonconference dual at Ruble Arena last night.

The Tigers picked up three fall victories: Brendan Ferenchik (125), Gaige Owens (141) and Humberto Alcala (165).

Jesus Diaz picked up a decision victory at 149, 8-1 to also help Wesleyan, who never trailed at any point in the dual.

The win was the first career win for head coach Shawn Contos at Iowa Wesleyan.

Wesleyan will be back on the mats next Friday, when they travel to Westminster.

