College Wrestling: Former Mediapolis Standout Claims Second National Championship

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

(Photo Courtesy: IAWrestle)

KILJ — Former Mediapolis standout Brennan Swafford is now a two-time NAIA National Champion wrestler.

Swafford, wrestling for Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa, completed a perfect season coming from behind to defeat Asher Eichert of Life University by 10-7 decision to win his second national title in as many seasons.

He has won 33 consecutive matches.

At Mediapolis, Swafford helped guide the Bulldogs to the Class 2A team title in 2015.

He won 184 matches as a prep and was a four-time place winner at the state tournament.

A three-time All-American at Graceland, Swafford is now 72-13 as a collegiate.