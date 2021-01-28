Women’s College Basketball: Iowa Wesleyan’s Wright Resigns as Head Coach

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — Iowa Wesleyan head women’s basketball coach Temaine Wright has resigned from his position, Wesleyan officials have told KILJ.

Wright, who was entering his second season with the Tigers, made the resignation official on Monday afternoon.

Jazmyne Laskey, who was in her first year as the top lieutenant to Wright, will lead the program in the interim until Iowa Wesleyan can evaluate the next steps more thoroughly.

A national search for the next head women’s basketball coach has already begun.

The Tiger women are 0-2 thus far in the 2021 season.

They’ll host Simpson this weekend at Ruble Arena.