Colleen Ida Duke

Colleen Ida Duke, 86, of Keosauqua, Iowa passed away at her home on February 11, 2020. She was born on November 3, 1933 at her grandmother’s home in Des Moines County, Iowa to Frederick and Ula Bush Stigge. Colleen grew up in Des Moines County, graduated with a teaching certificate from Burlington Junior College and earned a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Iowa Wesleyan University. She married Kenny Duke on March 21, 1953 in Prairie Grove, Iowa and together they raised two children, Steven and Lisa. They later divorced.

Colleen spent her career as a teacher. She spent 42 years teaching in a few different schools including Harmony, Van Buren, Fox Valley, Sperry, New London and Lamoni, Iowa. She greatly enjoyed teaching kindergarten and rarely missed a day of work. When Colleen was not teaching, she enjoyed quilting, sewing, and music. She planted and raised a large garden each year, which provided plenty to harvest and canned for the colder months. She enjoyed travelling and was able to travel to all fifty states at least once, even visiting a few twice. Colleen enjoyed being busy, she was a Cub Scout Leader, a member and Past Secretary of the Van Buren Retired Personnel, and volunteered for the Iowa State Extension Office and Villages of Van Buren. Colleen was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and the Church of Jesus Christ Keosauqua Restoration Branch. Colleen was a well-rounded lady and will be greatly missed by her family, friends, former students and colleagues.

She is survived by a son, Steven (Cheryl) Duke of Keosauqua, Iowa; a daughter, Lisa (Mark) Denney of Keosauqua, Iowa; five grandchildren, Justin Burger, Travis Duke, Olivia Denney, Ethan Denney, Austin Denney; her former husband, Kenny Duke; a brother, Ron (Dee) Stigge of West Burlington, Iowa; three sisters, Marge (Phil) Getchell of West Burlington, Iowa, Lanette (Dwight) Byerly of West Burlington, Iowa, Jeraldine (Jerry) Lee of Burlington, Iowa; a brother-in-law, Paul Polson of Burlington, Iowa; and three sisters-in-law, Jo Taeger of Sperry, Iowa, Rosie Engle of Ogallala, Nebraska, and Becky Cool of St. Joseph, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Ula Stigge; and a sister, Glendal Polson.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Pedrick Funeral Home – Keosauqua. Visitation with family present will follow from 2:30 – 4:00 p.m. at Pedrick Funeral Home – Keosauqua. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Colleen’s honor may be made for the development of a scholarship for graduating students going into Elementary Education. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.