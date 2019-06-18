Coffee With Your Congressman

Saturday 6/22: Loebsack to Continue Annual Coffee with your Congressman Tour

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Dave Loebsack will be continuing his Coffee with your Congressman tour with stops in Washington, Mt. Pleasant and Keosauqua on Saturday, June 22nd. At each stop, Loebsack will be available to chat with constituents about issues of concern, answer questions and provide casework assistance. These gatherings will be held at diners and coffee shops to give the Congressman an opportunity to meet with and hear directly from Iowans in a one-on-one setting. Last year, Dave held 25 stops on his Coffee with your Congressman tour throughout Iowa’s Second District. All tour stops are open to the public and media.

Saturday, June 22

Washington

10:30am

Hy-Vee

528 South Highway 1

Mt. Pleasant

12:15pm

Hy-Vee

1700 East Washington Street

Keosauqua

2:00pm

Riverbend Pizza and Steakhouse

603 1st Street