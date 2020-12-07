Clyde R. Crawford

Clyde R. Crawford, 89, of Coralville, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Colonial Manor in Columbus Junction. Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at the Ainsworth Cemetery. Due to Iowa Covid restrictions, all who attend must wear a mask and social distance. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. The Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Columbus Junction is caring for Clyde’s family and arrangements.

Clyde Ralph Crawford was born on February 8, 1931, in Muscatine County, Iowa the son of Ralph P. and Adeline M. (Parks) Crawford. He was a graduate of Columbus Community Schools and attended the University of Iowa. Clyde was the President and CEO of Peoples National Bank of Columbus Junction which was later known as Community Bank. Clyde was a member of the Columbus Junction United Presbyterian Church, Elks of Iowa City, University of Iowa Athletic Club, and was a Mason and Shriner. Clyde also served on the Colonial Manor Board and the Louisa County fair Board. He enjoyed sports, dining out and was an avid Hawkeye fan.

Clyde will be deeply missed by his two brothers, Daniel Crawford and his wife, Linda of Lawrence, Kansas and James Crawford of Columbus Junction and many nieces and nephews.

Clyde was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, David Crawford.