Clinton Walker

Clinton A. Walker, 66, Mt. Pleasant, formerly New London, died Monday, October 1, 2018 at Great River Hospice House.

A memorial service will be at 11:00 October 11 at Elliott Chapel with Pastor Kathleen Moore officiating. According to his wishes his body has been cremated. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for Great River Hospice and New London United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.