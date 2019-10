Clifford LeRoy Baxter

Clifford LeRoy Baxter, 81, of Burlington passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at the Klein Center in West Burlington.

Cremation has been entrusted to Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant and no services are planned at this time.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is caring for his arrangements.