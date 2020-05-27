Clean Out Your Files Event Raising Money for HCHC Foundation

The Friends of Henry County Health Center and the HCHC Foundation are teaming up to sponsor a Community Clean Out Your Files Day event from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 6th in the HCHC north parking lot just off Warren Street. Disposal company Shred-It will have a truck on site to pick up private documents for secure shredding.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing measures will be in place for this event. Simply bring your documents to the drop off site, and masked volunteers will unload them for you; no need to get out of your vehicle. Cost is $5 per regular size file/banker’s box and a little more if the box is bigger. This is a cash only event.

Kirsten Heerdt, HCHC Volunteer Services Coordinator, says, “With so many people spending extra time at home because of the pandemic, we realize there’s been a lot of housecleaning going on. The time is right to help people get rid of those extra documents they’ve been holding on to.”

Mark Hempen, HCHC Foundation Director, says, “We’re welcoming anyone who wants to get rid of some of their old documents – whether from home or from their business. If you have more than a trunk load, give us a call and we’ll make special arrangements with you.”

Call the HCHC Foundation at 319-385-6541 with any questions. Proceeds from this event will be used to support Henry County Health Center projects.