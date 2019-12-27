Clarence Holtkamp

Clarence B. “Sage” Holtkamp, 91, of Salem, Iowa passed away on December 26, 2019 in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. Born October 12, 1928, to John J. and Clara E. (Woerdeman) Holtkamp in Houghton, Iowa. He graduated from St. John’s High School in 1947. On May 30, 1953, he married Rae Russell, in Houghton. He was a passionate cattleman, grain farmer, and lifelong resident of the area.

He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean War, 1951-1953, and carried lifetime membership in the American Legion and Knights of Columbus. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Church. He was president of the Southeastern Iowa Angus Association from 1986-87, a member of Henry County Cattlemen’s Association, and received several Master Corn Grower Awards.

In later years, he was an active member of Big Creek Tractor Association and the Three Rivers Antique Tractor Club. His interests varied throughout his life and included restoring 1928 Ford Model A cars and 1954 Farmall tractors.

Those thankful for sharing in Clarence’s life are his wife of 66 years, Rae (Russell) Holtkamp; children: Laura Holtkamp of Salem; Ann (Mike) Meehan of Cedar Park, Texas; and Chris (Kelly) Holtkamp of Village of Lakewood, Illinois; grandchildren: Kate Frary, Bryant Humiston, Lexi Holtkamp and Ally Holtkamp; nieces and a nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Henry, and a sister Frances Besser.

His family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Church, Houghton. Mass of Christian Burial will follow and begin at 11:00 a.m. Monday at the church, with Reverend Bruce DeRammelaere as Celebrant. Burial with full military rites conducted by the American Legion will conclude the services at the St. John’s Cemetery, Houghton. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for St. John the Baptist Church and Cemetery, Knights of Columbus, or the Salem Fire Department. Contributions may be left during the services at the church or mailed to the Barr-Holtkamp Funeral Home, P.O. Box 247, West Point, Iowa 52656. Barr-Holtkamp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Holtkamp Family, and an online guest book may be found at www.barrholtkampfuneralhome.com.