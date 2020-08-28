City Wide Garage Sales and Shop Local Days

City Wide Garage Sales and Shop Local Days

August 27-29

MOUNT PLEASANT, IA – Come to Mount Pleasant where we will have more than 80 garage sales this weekend and lots of fun promotions during City Wide Garage Sales and Shop Local Days on August 27-29.

“Now more than ever, we have to support our community” said Kristi Ray, Executive Vice President. “This is a way that we can have a community event without everyone being together in one location, at one time.”

The Chamber has printed brochures with the garage sales, shopping and dining options for the weekend. Brochures can be picked up at the Chamber Office (124 S. Main) through Friday at 5:00 pm. There will also be brochures in the black mailbox at the front door of the Chamber office on Saturday for out of town visitors.

To encourage local spending, the Chamber has numbered each brochure. A number will be drawn each day and that winning brochure will receive $100 in Chamber Bucks to spend in our local stores! Watch for the winning numbers on the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance Facebook page.

In addition to garage sales, we hope everyone will support our local retailers that are planning special events this weekend. Thanks to Main Street Mount Pleasant, there will be various local craft vendors located in the downtown stores.

Finally, we want you to be safe this weekend. Please respect social distancing and wear your face mask! As a bonus, the Chamber will be awarding $50 in Chamber Bucks for the most creative face mask they see throughout the weekend. So please mask up!

The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance exists to improve the quality of life for Henry County residents through economic growth. The Chamber consists of 360 businesses, organizations and individual members.