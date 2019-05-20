City Ordinances re: grass clippings

As spring approaches, the Mt Pleasant PD wants to remind citizens of the City Ordinances regarding lawn mowing and grass clippings. If you have any questions you are encouraged to contact the Police Department.

Sec. 13-43. – Cutting specifications and standards of practice.

(a)

Every property owner shall cut, mow, and maintain all grass, weeds, and brush upon the owner’s property and adjacent to the curb line or outer boundary of any street, which shall include the parking area abutting the owner’s property, to a uniform height as defined in section 13-44.

(b)

Every property owner shall cut, mow, and maintain grass, weeds, and brush adjacent to the curb line, including the parking area abutting the owner’s property in such a manner so as to be in conformity with and at an even height with all other grass, weeds, or brush growing on the remainder of the owner’s property.

(c)

Vacant and undeveloped property are exempted from subsections (a) and (b), except for the area within one hundred (100) feet of the property line where adjoining an improved street, alley, or developed property including all areas between the property line and the centerline of a street, alley, or easement.

(Ord. No. 1283, § 1, 6-11-2014)

Sec. 13-44. – Uniform height specifications.

Grass, weeds, or brush shall be cut, mowed, and maintained so as not to exceed the following height specifications:

(1)

Developed residential areas — not to exceed six (6) inches.

(2)

Undeveloped residential areas — not to exceed six (6) inches.

(3)

Business and industrial areas — not to exceed six (6) inches.

(4)

Agriculture areas not exempted by subsection 13-43(c) — not to exceed fifteen (15) inches.

Grass, weeds, and brush which are allowed to grow in excess of the above specified limitations shall be deemed to be a violation of this article.

(Ord. No. 1283, § 1, 6-11-2014)

Sec. 13-45. – Noxious weeds.

(a)

Every property owner shall cut and control noxious weeds upon the owner’s property and adjacent to the curb line or outer boundary of any street, which shall include the parking area abutting the owner’s property, by cutting noxious weeds to ground level or use of herbicides to eliminate or eradicate such weeds.

(b)

Noxious weeds include any weed growth or plant designated as noxious by the State Department of Natural Resources rules or regulations or by the Code of Iowa.

(Ord. No. 1283, § 1, 6-11-2014)

Sec. 11-19. – Mowing adjacent to public streets.

No person shall operate mowing equipment adjacent to a public street, in such a manner as to cause the discharge of grass clippings, vegetative material or other litter, to be disbursed or remain in the public street.