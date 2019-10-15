City Council Special Session

Written by Theresa Rose on October 15, 2019

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in Special Session Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 12:00 Noon in City Hall Council Chambers at 307 E. Monroe Street.

 

A  G  E  N  D  A

 

  1.      Roll Call.

 

  1.     Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items listed with an asterisk (*) are considered to be routine by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Councilmembers.  There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

 

  1. Receive & file communications, petitions, etc –

 

  1.     Approve agenda

 

* 5.      Approve minutes of previous meetings.  N/A

 

* 6.      Approve payment of bills. N/A

 

* 7.      Receive reports of Officers – N/A

 

  1. Old Business –

 

  1.     New Business –
  2. a)         Resolution authorizing Mayor to sign EDA agreement for Mount Pleasant Utilities water well on Cedar Lane.

 

  1.      Public forum –

 

  1. Adjourn.